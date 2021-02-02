Ex-Dividend Reminder: Magellan Midstream Partners, DCP Midstream and Crestwood Equity Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/4/21, Magellan Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: MMP), DCP Midstream LP (Symbol: DCP), and Crestwood Equity Partners LP (Symbol: CEQP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Magellan Midstream Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.0275 on 2/12/21, DCP Midstream LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 2/12/21, and Crestwood Equity Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.625 on 2/12/21. As a percentage of MMP's recent stock price of $43.06, this dividend works out to approximately 2.39%, so look for shares of Magellan Midstream Partners LP to trade 2.39% lower — all else being equal — when MMP shares open for trading on 2/4/21. Similarly, investors should look for DCP to open 1.84% lower in price and for CEQP to open 2.99% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MMP, DCP, and CEQP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: MMP):



DCP Midstream LP (Symbol: DCP):



Crestwood Equity Partners LP (Symbol: CEQP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 9.54% for Magellan Midstream Partners LP, 7.37% for DCP Midstream LP, and 11.95% for Crestwood Equity Partners LP.

In Tuesday trading, Magellan Midstream Partners LP shares are currently off about 1.6%, DCP Midstream LP shares are up about 3.9%, and Crestwood Equity Partners LP shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

