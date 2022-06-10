Ex-Dividend Reminder: Macy's, Travel + Leisure and Gray Television

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/14/22, Macy's Inc (Symbol: M), Travel + Leisure Co (Symbol: TNL), and Gray Television Inc (Symbol: GTN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Macy's Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1575 on 7/1/22, Travel + Leisure Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 6/30/22, and Gray Television Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 6/30/22. As a percentage of M's recent stock price of $23.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of Macy's Inc to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when M shares open for trading on 6/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for TNL to open 0.83% lower in price and for GTN to open 0.42% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for M, TNL, and GTN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Macy's Inc (Symbol: M):



Travel + Leisure Co (Symbol: TNL):



Gray Television Inc (Symbol: GTN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.68% for Macy's Inc, 3.31% for Travel + Leisure Co, and 1.70% for Gray Television Inc.

In Friday trading, Macy's Inc shares are currently off about 1.9%, Travel + Leisure Co shares are off about 2.4%, and Gray Television Inc shares are off about 1.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.