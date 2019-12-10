Ex-Dividend Reminder: Macy's, Scripps and Northwestern

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/12/19, Macy's Inc (Symbol: M), Scripps Company (Symbol: SSP), and Northwestern Corp. (Symbol: NWE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Macy's Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3775 on 1/2/20, Scripps Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 12/24/19, and Northwestern Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.575 on 12/31/19. As a percentage of M's recent stock price of $15.47, this dividend works out to approximately 2.44%, so look for shares of Macy's Inc to trade 2.44% lower — all else being equal — when M shares open for trading on 12/12/19. Similarly, investors should look for SSP to open 0.33% lower in price and for NWE to open 0.81% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for M, SSP, and NWE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Macy's Inc (Symbol: M):



Scripps Company (Symbol: SSP):



Northwestern Corp. (Symbol: NWE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 9.76% for Macy's Inc, 1.34% for Scripps Company , and 3.23% for Northwestern Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Macy's Inc shares are currently off about 0.1%, Scripps Company shares are down about 1.2%, and Northwestern Corp. shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

