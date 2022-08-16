Ex-Dividend Reminder: Macerich, Apartment Income REIT and Washington Federal

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/18/22, Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC), Apartment Income REIT Corp (Symbol: AIRC), and Washington Federal Inc (Symbol: WAFD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Macerich Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/8/22, Apartment Income REIT Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 8/30/22, and Washington Federal Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 9/2/22. As a percentage of MAC's recent stock price of $11.42, this dividend works out to approximately 1.31%, so look for shares of Macerich Co to trade 1.31% lower — all else being equal — when MAC shares open for trading on 8/18/22. Similarly, investors should look for AIRC to open 0.99% lower in price and for WAFD to open 0.68% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MAC, AIRC, and WAFD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC):



Apartment Income REIT Corp (Symbol: AIRC):



Washington Federal Inc (Symbol: WAFD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.25% for Macerich Co, 3.95% for Apartment Income REIT Corp, and 2.72% for Washington Federal Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Macerich Co shares are currently up about 0.2%, Apartment Income REIT Corp shares are off about 0.1%, and Washington Federal Inc shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

