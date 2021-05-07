Ex-Dividend Reminder: M.D.C. Holdings, WisdomTree Investments and Columbia Banking System

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/11/21, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: MDC), WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (Symbol: WETF), and Columbia Banking System Inc (Symbol: COLB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 5/26/21, WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 5/26/21, and Columbia Banking System Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 5/26/21. As a percentage of MDC's recent stock price of $60.14, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when MDC shares open for trading on 5/11/21. Similarly, investors should look for WETF to open 0.44% lower in price and for COLB to open 0.64% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MDC, WETF, and COLB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: MDC):



WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (Symbol: WETF):



Columbia Banking System Inc (Symbol: COLB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.66% for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., 1.74% for WisdomTree Investments, Inc., and 2.56% for Columbia Banking System Inc.

In Friday trading, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.3%, WisdomTree Investments, Inc. shares are down about 0.5%, and Columbia Banking System Inc shares are down about 1.8% on the day.

