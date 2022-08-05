Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: M.D.C. Holdings, Bloomin' Brands and American Electric Power

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/9/22, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: MDC), Bloomin' Brands Inc (Symbol: BLMN), and American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 8/24/22, Bloomin' Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 8/24/22, and American Electric Power Co Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.78 on 9/9/22. As a percentage of MDC's recent stock price of $34.81, this dividend works out to approximately 1.44%, so look for shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. to trade 1.44% lower — all else being equal — when MDC shares open for trading on 8/9/22. Similarly, investors should look for BLMN to open 0.68% lower in price and for AEP to open 0.78% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MDC, BLMN, and AEP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: MDC):

Bloomin' Brands Inc (Symbol: BLMN):

American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.75% for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., 2.70% for Bloomin' Brands Inc, and 3.12% for American Electric Power Co Inc.

In Friday trading, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. shares are currently off about 1.3%, Bloomin' Brands Inc shares are down about 0.6%, and American Electric Power Co Inc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

