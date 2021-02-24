Ex-Dividend Reminder: M & T Bank, Sun Life Financial and First Financial Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/26/21, M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB), Sun Life Financial Inc (Symbol: SLF), and First Financial Bancorp (Symbol: FFBC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. M & T Bank Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.10 on 3/31/21, Sun Life Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 3/31/21, and First Financial Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 3/15/21. As a percentage of MTB's recent stock price of $160.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.69%, so look for shares of M & T Bank Corp to trade 0.69% lower — all else being equal — when MTB shares open for trading on 2/26/21. Similarly, investors should look for SLF to open 1.11% lower in price and for FFBC to open 0.98% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MTB, SLF, and FFBC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB):



Sun Life Financial Inc (Symbol: SLF):



First Financial Bancorp (Symbol: FFBC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.74% for M & T Bank Corp, 4.44% for Sun Life Financial Inc, and 3.93% for First Financial Bancorp .

In Wednesday trading, M & T Bank Corp shares are currently up about 0.8%, Sun Life Financial Inc shares are off about 0.3%, and First Financial Bancorp shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

