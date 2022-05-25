Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lumen Technologies, Corning and Hubbell

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/27/22, Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN), Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW), and Hubbell Inc. (Symbol: HUBB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lumen Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 6/10/22, Corning Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 6/29/22, and Hubbell Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.05 on 6/15/22. As a percentage of LUMN's recent stock price of $11.88, this dividend works out to approximately 2.10%, so look for shares of Lumen Technologies Inc to trade 2.10% lower — all else being equal — when LUMN shares open for trading on 5/27/22. Similarly, investors should look for GLW to open 0.81% lower in price and for HUBB to open 0.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LUMN, GLW, and HUBB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN):



Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW):



Hubbell Inc. (Symbol: HUBB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.42% for Lumen Technologies Inc, 3.25% for Corning Inc, and 2.29% for Hubbell Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Lumen Technologies Inc shares are currently trading flat, Corning Inc shares are trading flat, and Hubbell Inc. shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

