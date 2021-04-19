Ex-Dividend Reminder: LTC Properties, Royal Bank of Canada and Argan

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/21/21, LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC), Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) (Symbol: RY), and Argan Inc (Symbol: AGX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. LTC Properties, Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.19 on 4/30/21, Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.08 on 5/21/21, and Argan Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 4/30/21. As a percentage of LTC's recent stock price of $43.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of LTC Properties, Inc. to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when LTC shares open for trading on 4/21/21. Similarly, investors should look for RY to open 1.14% lower in price and for AGX to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LTC, RY, and AGX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC):



Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) (Symbol: RY):



Argan Inc (Symbol: AGX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.26% for LTC Properties, Inc., 4.55% for Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec), and 1.86% for Argan Inc.

In Monday trading, LTC Properties, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.1%, Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) shares are up about 0.3%, and Argan Inc shares are down about 1.8% on the day.

