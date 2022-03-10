Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lpl Financial Holdings, Stewart Information Services and Crown Castle International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/22, Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: LPLA), Stewart Information Services Corp (Symbol: STC), and Crown Castle International Corp (Symbol: CCI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lpl Financial Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/29/22, Stewart Information Services Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 3/31/22, and Crown Castle International Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.47 on 3/31/22. As a percentage of LPLA's recent stock price of $153.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%, so look for shares of Lpl Financial Holdings Inc to trade 0.16% lower — all else being equal — when LPLA shares open for trading on 3/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for STC to open 0.59% lower in price and for CCI to open 0.85% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LPLA, STC, and CCI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: LPLA):



Stewart Information Services Corp (Symbol: STC):



Crown Castle International Corp (Symbol: CCI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.65% for Lpl Financial Holdings Inc, 2.35% for Stewart Information Services Corp, and 3.40% for Crown Castle International Corp.

In Thursday trading, Lpl Financial Holdings Inc shares are currently down about 1%, Stewart Information Services Corp shares are down about 0.8%, and Crown Castle International Corp shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

