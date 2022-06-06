Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lpl Financial Holdings, Simon Property Group and Kimco Realty

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/8/22, Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: LPLA), Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG), and Kimco Realty Corp (Symbol: KIM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lpl Financial Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 6/24/22, Simon Property Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.70 on 6/30/22, and Kimco Realty Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 6/23/22. As a percentage of LPLA's recent stock price of $200.18, this dividend works out to approximately 0.12%, so look for shares of Lpl Financial Holdings Inc to trade 0.12% lower — all else being equal — when LPLA shares open for trading on 6/8/22. Similarly, investors should look for SPG to open 1.54% lower in price and for KIM to open 0.87% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LPLA, SPG, and KIM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: LPLA):



Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG):



Kimco Realty Corp (Symbol: KIM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.50% for Lpl Financial Holdings Inc, 6.16% for Simon Property Group, Inc., and 3.47% for Kimco Realty Corp.

In Monday trading, Lpl Financial Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 1.1%, Simon Property Group, Inc. shares are up about 0.4%, and Kimco Realty Corp shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.