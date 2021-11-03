Ex-Dividend Reminder: Louisiana-Pacific, Schnitzer Steel Industries and United States Steel

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/5/21, Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX), Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (Symbol: SCHN), and United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Louisiana-Pacific Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 12/1/21, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1875 on 11/22/21, and United States Steel Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 12/9/21. As a percentage of LPX's recent stock price of $65.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%, so look for shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corp to trade 0.28% lower — all else being equal — when LPX shares open for trading on 11/5/21. Similarly, investors should look for SCHN to open 0.37% lower in price and for X to open 0.19% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LPX, SCHN, and X, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX):



Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (Symbol: SCHN):



United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.10% for Louisiana-Pacific Corp, 1.46% for Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc, and 0.77% for United States Steel Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Louisiana-Pacific Corp shares are currently up about 1.8%, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and United States Steel Corp. shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.