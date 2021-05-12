Ex-Dividend Reminder: Louisiana-Pacific, Chemours and Innospec

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/14/21, Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX), Chemours Co (Symbol: CC), and Innospec Inc (Symbol: IOSP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Louisiana-Pacific Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 6/1/21, Chemours Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 6/15/21, and Innospec Inc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.57 on 5/26/21. As a percentage of LPX's recent stock price of $70.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corp to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when LPX shares open for trading on 5/14/21. Similarly, investors should look for CC to open 0.74% lower in price and for IOSP to open 0.56% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LPX, CC, and IOSP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX):



Chemours Co (Symbol: CC):



Innospec Inc (Symbol: IOSP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.91% for Louisiana-Pacific Corp, 2.94% for Chemours Co , and 1.13% for Innospec Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Louisiana-Pacific Corp shares are currently up about 0.7%, Chemours Co shares are off about 1%, and Innospec Inc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.