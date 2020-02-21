Ex-Dividend Reminder: Loews, BGC Partners and Standard and Poors Global

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/25/20, Loews Corp. (Symbol: L), BGC Partners Inc - Class A (Symbol: BGCP), and Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Loews Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0625 on 3/10/20, BGC Partners Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 3/11/20, and Standard and Poors Global Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 3/11/20. As a percentage of L's recent stock price of $53.78, this dividend works out to approximately 0.12%, so look for shares of Loews Corp. to trade 0.12% lower — all else being equal — when L shares open for trading on 2/25/20. Similarly, investors should look for BGCP to open 2.52% lower in price and for SPGI to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for L, BGCP, and SPGI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Loews Corp. (Symbol: L):



BGC Partners Inc - Class A (Symbol: BGCP):



Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.46% for Loews Corp., 10.09% for BGC Partners Inc - Class A, and 0.90% for Standard and Poors Global Inc.

In Friday trading, Loews Corp. shares are currently off about 0.2%, BGC Partners Inc - Class A shares are off about 0.4%, and Standard and Poors Global Inc shares are down about 2.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.