Ex-Dividend Reminder: LKQ, Eversource Energy and CenterPoint Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/18/22, LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ), Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES), and CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. LKQ Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 6/2/22, Eversource Energy will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6375 on 6/30/22, and CenterPoint Energy, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 6/9/22. As a percentage of LKQ's recent stock price of $50.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%, so look for shares of LKQ Corp to trade 0.50% lower — all else being equal — when LKQ shares open for trading on 5/18/22. Similarly, investors should look for ES to open 0.71% lower in price and for CNP to open 0.55% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LKQ, ES, and CNP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ):



Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES):



CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.98% for LKQ Corp, 2.85% for Eversource Energy, and 2.19% for CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

In Monday trading, LKQ Corp shares are currently off about 1.2%, Eversource Energy shares are up about 0.3%, and CenterPoint Energy, Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

