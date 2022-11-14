Ex-Dividend Reminder: LKQ, Columbia Sportswear and Tempur Sealy International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/16/22, LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ), Columbia Sportswear Co. (Symbol: COLM), and Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (Symbol: TPX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. LKQ Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 12/1/22, Columbia Sportswear Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/1/22, and Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 12/1/22. As a percentage of LKQ's recent stock price of $54.05, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of LKQ Corp to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when LKQ shares open for trading on 11/16/22. Similarly, investors should look for COLM to open 0.37% lower in price and for TPX to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LKQ, COLM, and TPX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ):



Columbia Sportswear Co. (Symbol: COLM):



Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (Symbol: TPX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.04% for LKQ Corp, 1.49% for Columbia Sportswear Co., and 1.24% for Tempur Sealy International, Inc..

In Monday trading, LKQ Corp shares are currently down about 0.4%, Columbia Sportswear Co. shares are off about 1.3%, and Tempur Sealy International, Inc. shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

