Ex-Dividend Reminder: Live Oak Bancshares, Prudential Financial and CDW

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/24/21, Live Oak Bancshares Inc (Symbol: LOB), Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU), and CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Live Oak Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 6/8/21, Prudential Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.15 on 6/17/21, and CDW Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 6/10/21. As a percentage of LOB's recent stock price of $58.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.05%, so look for shares of Live Oak Bancshares Inc to trade 0.05% lower — all else being equal — when LOB shares open for trading on 5/24/21. Similarly, investors should look for PRU to open 1.08% lower in price and for CDW to open 0.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LOB, PRU, and CDW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (Symbol: LOB):



Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU):



CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.21% for Live Oak Bancshares Inc, 4.31% for Prudential Financial Inc, and 0.95% for CDW Corp.

In Thursday trading, Live Oak Bancshares Inc shares are currently down about 0.1%, Prudential Financial Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and CDW Corp shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.