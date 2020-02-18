Ex-Dividend Reminder: Littelfuse, TE Connectivity and Delta Air Lines

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/19/20, Littelfuse Inc (Symbol: LFUS), TE Connectivity Ltd (Symbol: TEL), and Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Littelfuse Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 3/5/20, TE Connectivity Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 3/6/20, and Delta Air Lines Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4025 on 3/12/20. As a percentage of LFUS's recent stock price of $182.80, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%, so look for shares of Littelfuse Inc to trade 0.26% lower — all else being equal — when LFUS shares open for trading on 2/19/20. Similarly, investors should look for TEL to open 0.50% lower in price and for DAL to open 0.68% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LFUS, TEL, and DAL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Littelfuse Inc (Symbol: LFUS):



TE Connectivity Ltd (Symbol: TEL):



Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.05% for Littelfuse Inc, 1.99% for TE Connectivity Ltd, and 2.73% for Delta Air Lines Inc .

In Tuesday trading, Littelfuse Inc shares are currently off about 1%, TE Connectivity Ltd shares are down about 0.9%, and Delta Air Lines Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

