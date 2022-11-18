Markets
LFUS

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Littelfuse, Forward Air and Moody's

November 18, 2022 — 11:12 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/22/22, Littelfuse Inc (Symbol: LFUS), Forward Air Corp (Symbol: FWRD), and Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Littelfuse Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 12/8/22, Forward Air Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 12/8/22, and Moody's Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 12/14/22. As a percentage of LFUS's recent stock price of $239.64, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of Littelfuse Inc to trade 0.25% lower — all else being equal — when LFUS shares open for trading on 11/22/22. Similarly, investors should look for FWRD to open 0.21% lower in price and for MCO to open 0.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LFUS, FWRD, and MCO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.00% for Littelfuse Inc, 0.86% for Forward Air Corp, and 0.95% for Moody's Corp..

In Friday trading, Littelfuse Inc shares are currently off about 1.1%, Forward Air Corp shares are up about 1.5%, and Moody's Corp. shares are up about 1.5% on the day.

BNK Invest
