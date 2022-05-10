Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lithia Motors, Kroger and Starbucks

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/12/22, Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD), Kroger Co (Symbol: KR), and Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lithia Motors Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 5/27/22, Kroger Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 6/1/22, and Starbucks Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.49 on 5/27/22. As a percentage of LAD's recent stock price of $288.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.15%, so look for shares of Lithia Motors Inc to trade 0.15% lower — all else being equal — when LAD shares open for trading on 5/12/22. Similarly, investors should look for KR to open 0.38% lower in price and for SBUX to open 0.66% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 16+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for LAD, KR, and SBUX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD):



Kroger Co (Symbol: KR):



Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.58% for Lithia Motors Inc, 1.54% for Kroger Co, and 2.62% for Starbucks Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Lithia Motors Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, Kroger Co shares are down about 0.2%, and Starbucks Corp. shares are up about 1.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.