Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lindsay, Ingersoll Rand and Reynolds Consumer Products

November 11, 2022 — 09:57 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/15/22, Lindsay Corp (Symbol: LNN), Ingersoll Rand Inc (Symbol: IR), and Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (Symbol: REYN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lindsay Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 11/30/22, Ingersoll Rand Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 12/16/22, and Reynolds Consumer Products Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 11/30/22. As a percentage of LNN's recent stock price of $170.10, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of Lindsay Corp to trade 0.20% lower — all else being equal — when LNN shares open for trading on 11/15/22. Similarly, investors should look for IR to open 0.04% lower in price and for REYN to open 0.77% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LNN, IR, and REYN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lindsay Corp (Symbol: LNN):

LNN+Dividend+History+Chart

Ingersoll Rand Inc (Symbol: IR):

IR+Dividend+History+Chart

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (Symbol: REYN):

REYN+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.80% for Lindsay Corp, 0.15% for Ingersoll Rand Inc, and 3.09% for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.

In Friday trading, Lindsay Corp shares are currently up about 0.3%, Ingersoll Rand Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and Reynolds Consumer Products Inc shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
