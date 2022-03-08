Ex-Dividend Reminder: Linde, Sealed Air and Rio Tinto

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/10/22, Linde plc (Symbol: LIN), Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE), and Rio Tinto plc (Symbol: RIO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Linde plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.17 on 3/25/22, Sealed Air Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/25/22, and Rio Tinto plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $4.17 on 4/21/22. As a percentage of LIN's recent stock price of $272.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%, so look for shares of Linde plc to trade 0.43% lower — all else being equal — when LIN shares open for trading on 3/10/22. Similarly, investors should look for SEE to open 0.33% lower in price and for RIO to open 5.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LIN, SEE, and RIO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Linde plc (Symbol: LIN):



Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE):



Rio Tinto plc (Symbol: RIO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.72% for Linde plc, 1.32% for Sealed Air Corp, and 10.64% for Rio Tinto plc.

In Tuesday trading, Linde plc shares are currently up about 0.4%, Sealed Air Corp shares are down about 0.8%, and Rio Tinto plc shares are off about 1.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.