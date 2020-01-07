Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lincoln National, AT&T and Brady

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/9/20, Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC), AT&T Inc (Symbol: T), and Brady Corp (Symbol: BRC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lincoln National Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 2/1/20, AT&T Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 2/3/20, and Brady Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2175 on 1/31/20. As a percentage of LNC's recent stock price of $58.03, this dividend works out to approximately 0.69%, so look for shares of Lincoln National Corp. to trade 0.69% lower — all else being equal — when LNC shares open for trading on 1/9/20. Similarly, investors should look for T to open 1.33% lower in price and for BRC to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LNC, T, and BRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC):



AT&T Inc (Symbol: T):



Brady Corp (Symbol: BRC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.76% for Lincoln National Corp., 5.33% for AT&T Inc, and 1.52% for Brady Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Lincoln National Corp. shares are currently up about 1%, AT&T Inc shares are down about 0.2%, and Brady Corp shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.