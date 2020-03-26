Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lexington Realty Trust, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and MGM Growth Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/20, Lexington Realty Trust (Symbol: LXP), Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (Symbol: PEB), and MGM Growth Properties LLC (Symbol: MGP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lexington Realty Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.105 on 4/15/20, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 4/15/20, and MGM Growth Properties LLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.475 on 4/15/20. As a percentage of LXP's recent stock price of $9.40, this dividend works out to approximately 1.12%, so look for shares of Lexington Realty Trust to trade 1.12% lower — all else being equal — when LXP shares open for trading on 3/30/20. Similarly, investors should look for PEB to open 0.09% lower in price and for MGP to open 2.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LXP, PEB, and MGP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lexington Realty Trust (Symbol: LXP):



Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (Symbol: PEB):



MGM Growth Properties LLC (Symbol: MGP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.47% for Lexington Realty Trust, 0.35% for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, and 8.81% for MGM Growth Properties LLC.

In Thursday trading, Lexington Realty Trust shares are currently up about 1.6%, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are up about 6.4%, and MGM Growth Properties LLC shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.