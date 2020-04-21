Ex-Dividend Reminder: Levi Strauss, Procter & Gamble and Williams Sonoma

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/23/20, Levi Strauss & Co. (Symbol: LEVI), Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG), and Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Levi Strauss & Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 5/8/20, Procter & Gamble Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.7907 on 5/15/20, and Williams Sonoma Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 5/29/20. As a percentage of LEVI's recent stock price of $12.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of Levi Strauss & Co. to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when LEVI shares open for trading on 4/23/20. Similarly, investors should look for PG to open 0.66% lower in price and for WSM to open 0.96% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for LEVI, PG, and WSM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Levi Strauss & Co. (Symbol: LEVI):



Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG):



Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.56% for Levi Strauss & Co., 2.66% for Procter & Gamble Company , and 3.85% for Williams Sonoma Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Levi Strauss & Co. shares are currently off about 2.9%, Procter & Gamble Company shares are off about 1.2%, and Williams Sonoma Inc shares are down about 1.8% on the day.

