Ex-Dividend Reminder: Levi Strauss, M.D.C. Holdings and Penske Automotive Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/9/21, Levi Strauss & Co. (Symbol: LEVI), M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: MDC), and Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Levi Strauss & Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 2/26/21, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 2/24/21, and Penske Automotive Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 3/1/21. As a percentage of LEVI's recent stock price of $20.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of Levi Strauss & Co. to trade 0.20% lower — all else being equal — when LEVI shares open for trading on 2/9/21. Similarly, investors should look for MDC to open 0.71% lower in price and for PAG to open 0.67% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LEVI, MDC, and PAG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Levi Strauss & Co. (Symbol: LEVI):



M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: MDC):



Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.79% for Levi Strauss & Co., 2.82% for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., and 2.67% for Penske Automotive Group Inc.

In Friday trading, Levi Strauss & Co. shares are currently up about 0.1%, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. shares are up about 0.6%, and Penske Automotive Group Inc shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

