Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lennar, First Republic Bank and Marsh & McLennan Companies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/26/22, Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN), First Republic Bank (Symbol: FRC), and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lennar Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 2/10/22, First Republic Bank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 2/10/22, and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.535 on 2/15/22. As a percentage of LEN's recent stock price of $93.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%, so look for shares of Lennar Corp to trade 0.40% lower — all else being equal — when LEN shares open for trading on 1/26/22. Similarly, investors should look for FRC to open 0.13% lower in price and for MMC to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LEN, FRC, and MMC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN):



First Republic Bank (Symbol: FRC):



Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.61% for Lennar Corp, 0.53% for First Republic Bank, and 1.37% for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc..

In Monday trading, Lennar Corp shares are currently off about 2.2%, First Republic Bank shares are down about 0.2%, and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

