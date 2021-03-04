Ex-Dividend Reminder: LeMaitre Vascular, Weingarten Realty Investors and Gaming & Leisure Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/8/21, LeMaitre Vascular Inc (Symbol: LMAT), Weingarten Realty Investors (Symbol: WRI), and Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. LeMaitre Vascular Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 3/25/21, Weingarten Realty Investors will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 3/16/21, and Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 3/23/21. As a percentage of LMAT's recent stock price of $50.78, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when LMAT shares open for trading on 3/8/21. Similarly, investors should look for WRI to open 1.15% lower in price and for GLPI to open 1.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LMAT, WRI, and GLPI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (Symbol: LMAT):



Weingarten Realty Investors (Symbol: WRI):



Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.87% for LeMaitre Vascular Inc, 4.59% for Weingarten Realty Investors, and 5.94% for Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc.

In Thursday trading, LeMaitre Vascular Inc shares are currently down about 1.2%, Weingarten Realty Investors shares are up about 4.5%, and Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.