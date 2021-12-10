Ex-Dividend Reminder: Leidos Holdings, KBR and Graphic Packaging Holding

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/21, Leidos Holdings Inc (Symbol: LDOS), KBR Inc (Symbol: KBR), and Graphic Packaging Holding Co (Symbol: GPK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Leidos Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 12/30/21, KBR Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 1/14/22, and Graphic Packaging Holding Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 1/5/22. As a percentage of LDOS's recent stock price of $89.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%, so look for shares of Leidos Holdings Inc to trade 0.40% lower — all else being equal — when LDOS shares open for trading on 12/14/21. Similarly, investors should look for KBR to open 0.24% lower in price and for GPK to open 0.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LDOS, KBR, and GPK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Leidos Holdings Inc (Symbol: LDOS):



KBR Inc (Symbol: KBR):



Graphic Packaging Holding Co (Symbol: GPK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.61% for Leidos Holdings Inc, 0.95% for KBR Inc, and 1.47% for Graphic Packaging Holding Co.

In Friday trading, Leidos Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 1%, KBR Inc shares are up about 1%, and Graphic Packaging Holding Co shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

