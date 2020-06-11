Ex-Dividend Reminder: Legg Mason, Prologis and First Financial Bankshares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/15/20, Legg Mason, Inc. (Symbol: LM), Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD), and First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (Symbol: FFIN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Legg Mason, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 7/13/20, Prologis Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.58 on 6/30/20, and First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 7/1/20. As a percentage of LM's recent stock price of $49.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.80%, so look for shares of Legg Mason, Inc. to trade 0.80% lower — all else being equal — when LM shares open for trading on 6/15/20. Similarly, investors should look for PLD to open 0.62% lower in price and for FFIN to open 0.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LM, PLD, and FFIN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Legg Mason, Inc. (Symbol: LM):



Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD):



First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (Symbol: FFIN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.21% for Legg Mason, Inc., 2.48% for Prologis Inc, and 1.74% for First Financial Bankshares, Inc..

In Thursday trading, Legg Mason, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.1%, Prologis Inc shares are off about 3%, and First Financial Bankshares, Inc. shares are off about 4.8% on the day.

