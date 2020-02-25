Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lear, Flowers Foods and Valvoline

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/27/20, Lear Corp. (Symbol: LEA), Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO), and Valvoline Inc (Symbol: VVV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lear Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.77 on 3/18/20, Flowers Foods, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 3/13/20, and Valvoline Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.113 on 3/16/20. As a percentage of LEA's recent stock price of $113.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.68%, so look for shares of Lear Corp. to trade 0.68% lower — all else being equal — when LEA shares open for trading on 2/27/20. Similarly, investors should look for FLO to open 0.87% lower in price and for VVV to open 0.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LEA, FLO, and VVV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lear Corp. (Symbol: LEA):



Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO):



Valvoline Inc (Symbol: VVV):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.72% for Lear Corp., 3.46% for Flowers Foods, Inc., and 2.06% for Valvoline Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Lear Corp. shares are currently up about 0.3%, Flowers Foods, Inc. shares are off about 0.2%, and Valvoline Inc shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

