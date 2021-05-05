Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lazard, American Campus Communities and Healthpeak Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/7/21, Lazard (Symbol: LAZ), American Campus Communities Inc (Symbol: ACC), and Healthpeak Properties Inc (Symbol: PEAK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lazard will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 5/21/21, American Campus Communities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 5/21/21, and Healthpeak Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 5/21/21. As a percentage of LAZ's recent stock price of $45.02, this dividend works out to approximately 1.04%, so look for shares of Lazard to trade 1.04% lower — all else being equal — when LAZ shares open for trading on 5/7/21. Similarly, investors should look for ACC to open 1.03% lower in price and for PEAK to open 0.89% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LAZ, ACC, and PEAK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lazard (Symbol: LAZ):



American Campus Communities Inc (Symbol: ACC):



Healthpeak Properties Inc (Symbol: PEAK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.18% for Lazard, 4.12% for American Campus Communities Inc, and 3.56% for Healthpeak Properties Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Lazard shares are currently up about 0.2%, American Campus Communities Inc shares are off about 0.7%, and Healthpeak Properties Inc shares are off about 0.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.