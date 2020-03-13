Ex-Dividend Reminder: Las Vegas Sands, Kohl's and South Jersey Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/17/20, Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), and South Jersey Industries Inc (Symbol: SJI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Las Vegas Sands Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 3/26/20, Kohl's Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.704 on 4/1/20, and South Jersey Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.295 on 4/2/20. As a percentage of LVS's recent stock price of $48.27, this dividend works out to approximately 1.64%, so look for shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp to trade 1.64% lower — all else being equal — when LVS shares open for trading on 3/17/20. Similarly, investors should look for KSS to open 2.98% lower in price and for SJI to open 1.28% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LVS, KSS, and SJI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS):



Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS):



South Jersey Industries Inc (Symbol: SJI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.55% for Las Vegas Sands Corp, 11.93% for Kohl's Corp., and 5.13% for South Jersey Industries Inc.

In Friday trading, Las Vegas Sands Corp shares are currently up about 9.3%, Kohl's Corp. shares are up about 2.6%, and South Jersey Industries Inc shares are off about 10% on the day.

