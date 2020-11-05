Ex-Dividend Reminder: Landstar System, Rollins and Waste Connections

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/9/20, Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR), Rollins, Inc. (Symbol: ROL), and Waste Connections Inc (Symbol: WCN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Landstar System, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 12/4/20, Rollins, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 12/10/20, and Waste Connections Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.205 on 11/25/20. As a percentage of LSTR's recent stock price of $126.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%, so look for shares of Landstar System, Inc. to trade 0.17% lower — all else being equal — when LSTR shares open for trading on 11/9/20. Similarly, investors should look for ROL to open 0.13% lower in price and for WCN to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LSTR, ROL, and WCN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR):



Rollins, Inc. (Symbol: ROL):



Waste Connections Inc (Symbol: WCN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.67% for Landstar System, Inc., 0.51% for Rollins, Inc., and 0.78% for Waste Connections Inc .

In Thursday trading, Landstar System, Inc. shares are currently up about 1.4%, Rollins, Inc. shares are up about 2.6%, and Waste Connections Inc shares are up about 1.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.