Ex-Dividend Reminder: Landstar System, Otis Worldwide and Jabil

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/11/21, Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR), Otis Worldwide Corp (Symbol: OTIS), and Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Landstar System, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 3/12/21, Otis Worldwide Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/10/21, and Jabil Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 3/2/21. As a percentage of LSTR's recent stock price of $149.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of Landstar System, Inc. to trade 0.14% lower — all else being equal — when LSTR shares open for trading on 2/11/21. Similarly, investors should look for OTIS to open 0.31% lower in price and for JBL to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LSTR, OTIS, and JBL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR):



Otis Worldwide Corp (Symbol: OTIS):



Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.56% for Landstar System, Inc., 1.25% for Otis Worldwide Corp, and 0.70% for Jabil Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Landstar System, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.3%, Otis Worldwide Corp shares are up about 0.1%, and Jabil Inc shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

