Ex-Dividend Reminder: Landstar System, Franklin Electric and Ternium

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/5/21, Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR), Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (Symbol: FELE), and Ternium S A (Symbol: TX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Landstar System, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 5/28/21, Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.175 on 5/20/21, and Ternium S A will pay its annual dividend of $2.10 on 5/14/21. As a percentage of LSTR's recent stock price of $173.13, this dividend works out to approximately 0.12%, so look for shares of Landstar System, Inc. to trade 0.12% lower — all else being equal — when LSTR shares open for trading on 5/5/21. Similarly, investors should look for FELE to open 0.21% lower in price and for TX to open 5.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LSTR, FELE, and TX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR):



Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (Symbol: FELE):



Ternium S A (Symbol: TX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.49% for Landstar System, Inc., 0.85% for Franklin Electric Co., Inc., and 5.26% for Ternium S A.

In Monday trading, Landstar System, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.5%, Franklin Electric Co., Inc. shares are up about 1.9%, and Ternium S A shares are up about 2.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.