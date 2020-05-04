Ex-Dividend Reminder: Landstar System, Armstrong World Industries and Energy Transfer

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/6/20, Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR), Armstrong World Industries Inc (Symbol: AWI), and Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Landstar System, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.185 on 5/29/20, Armstrong World Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 5/21/20, and Energy Transfer LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.305 on 5/19/20. As a percentage of LSTR's recent stock price of $101.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of Landstar System, Inc. to trade 0.18% lower — all else being equal — when LSTR shares open for trading on 5/6/20. Similarly, investors should look for AWI to open 0.28% lower in price and for ET to open 3.97% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LSTR, AWI, and ET, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR):



Armstrong World Industries Inc (Symbol: AWI):



Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.73% for Landstar System, Inc., 1.10% for Armstrong World Industries Inc, and 15.87% for Energy Transfer LP.

In Monday trading, Landstar System, Inc. shares are currently down about 1.6%, Armstrong World Industries Inc shares are down about 4%, and Energy Transfer LP shares are off about 1.6% on the day.

