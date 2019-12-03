Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lancaster Colony, Tapestry and Genuine Parts

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/5/19, Lancaster Colony Corp. (Symbol: LANC), Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR), and Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lancaster Colony Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 12/31/19, Tapestry Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3375 on 12/30/19, and Genuine Parts Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.7625 on 1/2/20. As a percentage of LANC's recent stock price of $156.95, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%, so look for shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. to trade 0.45% lower — all else being equal — when LANC shares open for trading on 12/5/19. Similarly, investors should look for TPR to open 1.36% lower in price and for GPC to open 0.74% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LANC, TPR, and GPC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lancaster Colony Corp. (Symbol: LANC):



Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR):



Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.78% for Lancaster Colony Corp., 5.46% for Tapestry Inc, and 2.96% for Genuine Parts Co..

In Tuesday trading, Lancaster Colony Corp. shares are currently off about 0.3%, Tapestry Inc shares are off about 4.5%, and Genuine Parts Co. shares are down about 1.5% on the day.

