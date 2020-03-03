Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lancaster Colony, PepsiCo and Royal Caribbean Cruises

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/5/20, Lancaster Colony Corp. (Symbol: LANC), PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP), and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (Symbol: RCL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lancaster Colony Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 3/31/20, PepsiCo Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.955 on 3/31/20, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.78 on 4/6/20. As a percentage of LANC's recent stock price of $147.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when LANC shares open for trading on 3/5/20. Similarly, investors should look for PEP to open 0.70% lower in price and for RCL to open 0.98% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LANC, PEP, and RCL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lancaster Colony Corp. (Symbol: LANC):



PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP):



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (Symbol: RCL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.89% for Lancaster Colony Corp., 2.78% for PepsiCo Inc, and 3.94% for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

In Tuesday trading, Lancaster Colony Corp. shares are currently down about 0.9%, PepsiCo Inc shares are off about 0.3%, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd shares are off about 1.6% on the day.

