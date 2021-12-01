Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lancaster Colony, Nike and Horton

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/3/21, Lancaster Colony Corp (Symbol: LANC), Nike (Symbol: NKE), and Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lancaster Colony Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 12/31/21, Nike will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.305 on 12/28/21, and Horton Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 12/15/21. As a percentage of LANC's recent stock price of $147.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of Lancaster Colony Corp to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when LANC shares open for trading on 12/3/21. Similarly, investors should look for NKE to open 0.18% lower in price and for DHI to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LANC, NKE, and DHI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lancaster Colony Corp (Symbol: LANC):



Nike (Symbol: NKE):



Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.18% for Lancaster Colony Corp, 0.71% for Nike, and 0.92% for Horton Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Lancaster Colony Corp shares are currently up about 0.6%, Nike shares are up about 1%, and Horton Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.