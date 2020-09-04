Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lancaster Colony, Ameren and Public Service Enterprise Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/8/20, Lancaster Colony Corp. (Symbol: LANC), Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE), and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lancaster Colony Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 9/30/20, Ameren Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.495 on 9/30/20, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.49 on 9/30/20. As a percentage of LANC's recent stock price of $180.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%, so look for shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. to trade 0.39% lower — all else being equal — when LANC shares open for trading on 9/8/20. Similarly, investors should look for AEE to open 0.63% lower in price and for PEG to open 0.94% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LANC, AEE, and PEG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lancaster Colony Corp. (Symbol: LANC):



Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE):



Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.55% for Lancaster Colony Corp., 2.51% for Ameren Corp, and 3.77% for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.

In Friday trading, Lancaster Colony Corp. shares are currently up about 1.3%, Ameren Corp shares are off about 0.1%, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

