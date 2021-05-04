Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lamb Weston Holdings, Lithia Motors and Walmart

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/6/21, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW), Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD), and Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.235 on 6/4/21, Lithia Motors Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 5/21/21, and Walmart Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 6/1/21. As a percentage of LW's recent stock price of $81.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc to trade 0.29% lower — all else being equal — when LW shares open for trading on 5/6/21. Similarly, investors should look for LAD to open 0.09% lower in price and for WMT to open 0.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LW, LAD, and WMT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW):



Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD):



Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.16% for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, 0.36% for Lithia Motors Inc, and 1.56% for Walmart Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc shares are currently down about 0.3%, Lithia Motors Inc shares are off about 1.1%, and Walmart Inc shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.