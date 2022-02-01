Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lamb Weston Holdings, Costco Wholesale Corp and NextEra Energy Partners LP

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/3/22, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW), Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), and NextEra Energy Partners LP (Symbol: NEP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.245 on 3/4/22, Costco Wholesale Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 2/18/22, and NextEra Energy Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.7075 on 2/14/22. As a percentage of LW's recent stock price of $64.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%, so look for shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc to trade 0.38% lower — all else being equal — when LW shares open for trading on 2/3/22. Similarly, investors should look for COST to open 0.16% lower in price and for NEP to open 0.94% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 17+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for LW, COST, and NEP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW):



Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST):



NextEra Energy Partners LP (Symbol: NEP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.53% for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, 0.63% for Costco Wholesale Corp, and 3.76% for NextEra Energy Partners LP.

In Tuesday trading, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc shares are currently trading flat, Costco Wholesale Corp shares are down about 0.1%, and NextEra Energy Partners LP shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

