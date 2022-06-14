Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lamar Advertising, Uniti Group and American Tower

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/16/22, Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR), Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT), and American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lamar Advertising Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.20 on 6/30/22, Uniti Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 7/1/22, and American Tower Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.43 on 7/8/22. As a percentage of LAMR's recent stock price of $86.90, this dividend works out to approximately 1.38%, so look for shares of Lamar Advertising Co to trade 1.38% lower — all else being equal — when LAMR shares open for trading on 6/16/22. Similarly, investors should look for UNIT to open 1.50% lower in price and for AMT to open 0.60% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LAMR, UNIT, and AMT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR):



Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT):



American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.52% for Lamar Advertising Co, 5.99% for Uniti Group Inc, and 2.39% for American Tower Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Lamar Advertising Co shares are currently trading flat, Uniti Group Inc shares are trading flat, and American Tower Corp shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

