Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lamar Advertising, Stock Yards Bancorp and Broadcom

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/18/20, Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR), Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SYBT), and Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lamar Advertising Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 12/30/20, Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 12/31/20, and Broadcom Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $3.60 on 12/31/20. As a percentage of LAMR's recent stock price of $81.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of Lamar Advertising Co to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when LAMR shares open for trading on 12/18/20. Similarly, investors should look for SYBT to open 0.64% lower in price and for AVGO to open 0.86% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LAMR, SYBT, and AVGO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.46% for Lamar Advertising Co , 2.57% for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc, and 3.44% for Broadcom Inc .

In Wednesday trading, Lamar Advertising Co shares are currently up about 0.3%, Stock Yards Bancorp Inc shares are up about 0.7%, and Broadcom Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

