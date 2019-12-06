Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lam Research, Southwest Airlines and Frontline

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/10/19, Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV), and Frontline Ltd (Symbol: FRO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lam Research Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.15 on 1/8/20, Southwest Airlines Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 1/8/20, and Frontline Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 12/20/19. As a percentage of LRCX's recent stock price of $269.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%, so look for shares of Lam Research Corp to trade 0.43% lower — all else being equal — when LRCX shares open for trading on 12/10/19. Similarly, investors should look for LUV to open 0.32% lower in price and for FRO to open 0.91% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LRCX, LUV, and FRO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX):



Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV):



Frontline Ltd (Symbol: FRO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.71% for Lam Research Corp, 1.28% for Southwest Airlines Co, and 3.64% for Frontline Ltd.

In Friday trading, Lam Research Corp shares are currently up about 1.8%, Southwest Airlines Co shares are up about 1%, and Frontline Ltd shares are up about 2.5% on the day.

