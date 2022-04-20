Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lakeland Financial, Royal Bank of Canada and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/22/22, Lakeland Financial Corp (Symbol: LKFN), Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) (Symbol: RY), and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Symbol: ILPT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lakeland Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 5/5/22, Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.20 on 5/24/22, and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 5/19/22. As a percentage of LKFN's recent stock price of $76.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of Lakeland Financial Corp to trade 0.52% lower — all else being equal — when LKFN shares open for trading on 4/22/22. Similarly, investors should look for RY to open 1.08% lower in price and for ILPT to open 1.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LKFN, RY, and ILPT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lakeland Financial Corp (Symbol: LKFN):



Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) (Symbol: RY):



Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Symbol: ILPT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.09% for Lakeland Financial Corp, 4.33% for Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec), and 6.27% for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust.

In Wednesday trading, Lakeland Financial Corp shares are currently up about 0.6%, Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) shares are up about 0.9%, and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are up about 1.5% on the day.

