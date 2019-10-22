Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lakeland Financial, GEO Group and Pembina Pipeline

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/24/19, Lakeland Financial Corp (Symbol: LKFN), GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO), and Pembina Pipeline Corp (Symbol: PBA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lakeland Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 11/5/19, GEO Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 11/1/19, and Pembina Pipeline Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.20 on 11/15/19. As a percentage of LKFN's recent stock price of $44.68, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of Lakeland Financial Corp to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when LKFN shares open for trading on 10/24/19. Similarly, investors should look for GEO to open 2.97% lower in price and for PBA to open 0.56% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LKFN, GEO, and PBA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lakeland Financial Corp (Symbol: LKFN):



GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO):



Pembina Pipeline Corp (Symbol: PBA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.69% for Lakeland Financial Corp, 11.88% for GEO Group Inc , and 6.69% for Pembina Pipeline Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Lakeland Financial Corp shares are currently off about 0.4%, GEO Group Inc shares are up about 1%, and Pembina Pipeline Corp shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

