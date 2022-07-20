Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lakeland Financial, Bank of New York Mellon and Simulations Plus

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/22/22, Lakeland Financial Corp (Symbol: LKFN), Bank of New York Mellon Corp (Symbol: BK), and Simulations Plus Inc (Symbol: SLP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lakeland Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 8/5/22, Bank of New York Mellon Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 8/5/22, and Simulations Plus Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 8/1/22. As a percentage of LKFN's recent stock price of $68.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Lakeland Financial Corp to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when LKFN shares open for trading on 7/22/22. Similarly, investors should look for BK to open 0.86% lower in price and for SLP to open 0.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LKFN, BK, and SLP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lakeland Financial Corp (Symbol: LKFN):



Bank of New York Mellon Corp (Symbol: BK):



Simulations Plus Inc (Symbol: SLP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.34% for Lakeland Financial Corp, 3.42% for Bank of New York Mellon Corp, and 0.40% for Simulations Plus Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Lakeland Financial Corp shares are currently down about 0.4%, Bank of New York Mellon Corp shares are off about 0.8%, and Simulations Plus Inc shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

