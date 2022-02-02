Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lakeland Bancorp, Intel and Xilinx

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/4/22, Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: LBAI), Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), and Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.135 on 2/17/22, Intel Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.365 on 3/1/22, and Xilinx, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 2/14/22. As a percentage of LBAI's recent stock price of $18.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when LBAI shares open for trading on 2/4/22. Similarly, investors should look for INTC to open 0.75% lower in price and for XLNX to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 17+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for LBAI, INTC, and XLNX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: LBAI):



Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC):



Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.88% for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc., 3.00% for Intel Corp, and 0.68% for Xilinx, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. shares are currently off about 1%, Intel Corp shares are off about 0.5%, and Xilinx, Inc. shares are up about 9.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.